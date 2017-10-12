Chi. Cubs at Washington
When: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12, 2017
Where: Nationals Park, Washington, District of Columbia
Temperature:
61°
Umpires:
Home -
Jerry Layne, 1B -
Will Little, 2B -
Cory Blaser, 3B -
Ron Kulpa, LF -
Fieldin Culbreth, RF -
Lazaro Diaz
|Top 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|CHC
|1
|0
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|3
|0
|WAS
|0
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|6
|0
Chi. Cubs
|
Pitchers
|
IP
|
H
|
R
|
ER
|
BB
|
K
|
HR
|
ERA
|
Kyle Hendricks
|
2.0
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
4.00
|
IBB -
Bryce Harper (by Hendricks)
|
Pitches-Strikes -
Kyle Hendricks 50-37
|
Ground Balls-Fly Balls -
Kyle Hendricks 1-0
|
Batters Faced -
Kyle Hendricks 13
Washington
|
Hitters
|
Pos
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
RBI
|
BB
|
K
|
LOB
|
Avg
|
Trea Turner
|
SS
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
.118
|
Jayson Werth
|
LF
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
.125
|
Bryce Harper
|
RF
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
.125
|
Ryan Zimmerman
|
1B
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
.167
|
Daniel Murphy
|
2B
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.176
|
Anthony Rendon
|
3B
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.200
|
Matt Wieters
|
C
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.091
|
Michael A. Taylor
|
CF
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.333
|
Gio Gonzalez
|
SP
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
.000
|
Totals
|12
|4
|6
|4
|1
|4
|5
|
|
Batting
|2B -
Jayson Werth (1)
|HR -
Daniel Murphy (1), Michael A. Taylor (2)
|
TB -
Trea Turner, Jayson Werth 2, Daniel Murphy 4, Anthony Rendon, Matt Wieters, Michael A. Taylor 4
|RBI -
Daniel Murphy (1), Michael A. Taylor 3 (7)
|
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out -
Ryan Zimmerman (2)
|
Baserunning
|SB -
Trea Turner (1, 2nd off Hendricks/Contreras)
|
Pitchers
|
IP
|
H
|
R
|
ER
|
BB
|
K
|
HR
|
ERA
|
Gio Gonzalez
|
2.2
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
5.87
|
WP -
Gio Gonzalez
|
Pitches-Strikes -
Gio Gonzalez 63-37
|
Ground Balls-Fly Balls -
Gio Gonzalez 3-1
|
Batters Faced -
Gio Gonzalez 15