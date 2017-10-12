Major League Baseball

Chi. Cubs at Washington

When: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12, 2017

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, District of Columbia

Temperature: 61°

Umpires: Home - Jerry Layne, 1B - Will Little, 2B - Cory Blaser, 3B - Ron Kulpa, LF - Fieldin Culbreth, RF - Lazaro Diaz





Chi. Cubs Hitters Pos AB R H RBI BB K LOB Avg Jon Jay LF 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Kris Bryant 3B 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Anthony Rizzo 1B 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 .235 Willson Contreras C 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 .182 Albert Almora Jr. CF 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 .333 Addison Russell SS 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 .133 Jason Heyward RF 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Javier Baez 2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kyle Hendricks SP 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Totals 11 2 3 2 4 4 7 Batting 2B - Jon Jay (2), Kris Bryant (2) TB - Jon Jay 2, Kris Bryant 2, Albert Almora Jr. RBI - Anthony Rizzo (6), Addison Russell (1) Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - Jason Heyward 2 (2) Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Kyle Hendricks 2.0 6 4 4 1 4 2 4.00 IBB - Bryce Harper (by Hendricks) Pitches-Strikes - Kyle Hendricks 50-37 Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Kyle Hendricks 1-0 Batters Faced - Kyle Hendricks 13