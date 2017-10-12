Sports News, Sports Scores: Orange County Register
Major League Baseball
BOXSCORE
Chi. Cubs at Washington
When: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12, 2017
Where: Nationals Park, Washington, District of Columbia
Temperature: 61°
Umpires: Home - Jerry Layne, 1B - Will Little, 2B - Cory Blaser, 3B - Ron Kulpa, LF - Fieldin Culbreth, RF - Lazaro Diaz

Chi. Cubs at Washington
Top 3 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CHC 1 0 1 - - - - - - 2 3 0
WAS 0 4 - - - - - - - 4 6 0
Pitching: Gio Gonzalez
At Bat: Jason Heyward		 B 1
S 1
O 2
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Chi. Cubs
Hitters Pos AB R H RBI BB K LOB Avg
Jon Jay LF 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Kris Bryant 3B 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Anthony Rizzo 1B 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Willson Contreras C 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 .182
Albert Almora Jr. CF 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 .333
Addison Russell SS 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 .133
Jason Heyward RF 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Javier Baez 2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kyle Hendricks SP 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Totals 11 2 3 2 4 4 7  
Batting
2B - Jon Jay (2), Kris Bryant (2)
TB - Jon Jay 2, Kris Bryant 2, Albert Almora Jr.
RBI - Anthony Rizzo (6), Addison Russell (1)
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - Jason Heyward 2 (2)
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Kyle Hendricks 2.0 6 4 4 1 4 2 4.00
IBB - Bryce Harper (by Hendricks)
Pitches-Strikes - Kyle Hendricks 50-37
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Kyle Hendricks 1-0
Batters Faced - Kyle Hendricks 13
Washington
Hitters Pos AB R H RBI BB K LOB Avg
Trea Turner SS 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 .118
Jayson Werth LF 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 .125
Bryce Harper RF 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 .125
Ryan Zimmerman 1B 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 .167
Daniel Murphy 2B 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 .176
Anthony Rendon 3B 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Matt Wieters C 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 .091
Michael A. Taylor CF 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 .333
Gio Gonzalez SP 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Totals 12 4 6 4 1 4 5  
Batting
2B - Jayson Werth (1)
HR - Daniel Murphy (1), Michael A. Taylor (2)
TB - Trea Turner, Jayson Werth 2, Daniel Murphy 4, Anthony Rendon, Matt Wieters, Michael A. Taylor 4
RBI - Daniel Murphy (1), Michael A. Taylor 3 (7)
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - Ryan Zimmerman (2)
Baserunning
SB - Trea Turner (1, 2nd off Hendricks/Contreras)
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Gio Gonzalez 2.2 3 2 2 4 4 0 5.87
WP - Gio Gonzalez
Pitches-Strikes - Gio Gonzalez 63-37
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Gio Gonzalez 3-1
Batters Faced - Gio Gonzalez 15