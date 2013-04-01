Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Seattle

When: 10:10 PM ET, Friday, May 4, 2018

Where: Safeco Field, Seattle, Washington

Temperature: 64°

Umpires: Home - Jim Wolf, 1B - D.J. Reyburn, 2B - Sam Holbrook, 3B - Ryan Blakney





LA Angels at Seattle Top 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E LAA 0 0 0 2 0 - - - - 2 4 0 SEA 0 0 0 0 - - - - - 0 3 0 Pitching: Mike Leake At Bat: Ian Kinsler B

LA Angels Hitters Pos AB R H RBI BB K LOB Avg Ian Kinsler 2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Mike Trout CF 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 .301 Justin Upton LF 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .244 Albert Pujols 1B 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 .246 Shohei Ohtani DH 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 .333 Andrelton Simmons SS 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 .330 Luis Valbuena 3B 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 .272 Kole Calhoun RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 .168 Rene Rivera C 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Totals 15 2 4 1 3 4 6 Batting 2B - Mike Trout (6) TB - Mike Trout 2, Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons, Luis Valbuena RBI - Andrelton Simmons (20) Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - Justin Upton (15), Rene Rivera (1) GIDP - Kole Calhoun (4) Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Garrett Richards 4.0 3 0 0 0 5 0 4.26 WP - Garrett Richards Pitches-Strikes - Garrett Richards 51-33 Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Garrett Richards 4-1 Batters Faced - Garrett Richards 13