Major League Baseball
BOXSCORE
LA Angels at Seattle
When: 10:10 PM ET, Friday, May 4, 2018
Where: Safeco Field, Seattle, Washington
Temperature: 64°
Umpires: Home - Jim Wolf, 1B - D.J. Reyburn, 2B - Sam Holbrook, 3B - Ryan Blakney

Top 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAA 0 0 0 2 0 - - - - 2 4 0
SEA 0 0 0 0 - - - - - 0 3 0
Pitching: Mike Leake
At Bat: Ian Kinsler		 B 1
S 0
O 0
LA Angels
Hitters Pos AB R H RBI BB K LOB Avg
Ian Kinsler 2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Mike Trout CF 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 .301
Justin Upton LF 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 .244
Albert Pujols 1B 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 .246
Shohei Ohtani DH 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 .333
Andrelton Simmons SS 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 .330
Luis Valbuena 3B 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 .272
Kole Calhoun RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 .168
Rene Rivera C 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 .303
Totals 15 2 4 1 3 4 6  
Batting
2B - Mike Trout (6)
TB - Mike Trout 2, Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons, Luis Valbuena
RBI - Andrelton Simmons (20)
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - Justin Upton (15), Rene Rivera (1)
GIDP - Kole Calhoun (4)
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Garrett Richards 4.0 3 0 0 0 5 0 4.26
WP - Garrett Richards
Pitches-Strikes - Garrett Richards 51-33
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Garrett Richards 4-1
Batters Faced - Garrett Richards 13
Seattle
Hitters Pos AB R H RBI BB K LOB Avg
Dee Gordon CF 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 .357
Jean Segura SS 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 .294
Robinson Cano 2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 .294
Nelson Cruz DH 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Kyle Seager 3B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Mitch Haniger RF 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 .306
Ryon Healy 1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Ben Gamel LF 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .135
David Freitas C 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Totals 13 0 3 0 0 5 6  
Batting
TB - Dee Gordon, Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out - Nelson Cruz (10)
GIDP - Nelson Cruz (2), Ryon Healy (4)
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Mike Leake 4.0 4 2 2 2 4 0 6.27
Pitches-Strikes - Mike Leake 69-40
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Mike Leake 5-0
Batters Faced - Mike Leake 17