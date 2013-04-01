LA Angels at Seattle
When: 10:10 PM ET, Friday, May 4, 2018
Where: Safeco Field, Seattle, Washington
Temperature:
64°
Umpires:
Home -
Jim Wolf, 1B -
D.J. Reyburn, 2B -
Sam Holbrook, 3B -
Ryan Blakney
LA Angels at Seattle
|Top 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|LAA
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|4
|0
|SEA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|3
|0
LA Angels
|
Hitters
|
Pos
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
RBI
|
BB
|
K
|
LOB
|
Avg
|
Ian Kinsler
|
2B
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
.222
|
Mike Trout
|
CF
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.301
|
Justin Upton
|
LF
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
.244
|
Albert Pujols
|
1B
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
.246
|
Shohei Ohtani
|
DH
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
.333
|
Andrelton Simmons
|
SS
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.330
|
Luis Valbuena
|
3B
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
.272
|
Kole Calhoun
|
RF
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
.168
|
Rene Rivera
|
C
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
.303
|
Totals
|15
|2
|4
|1
|3
|4
|6
|
|
Batting
|2B -
Mike Trout (6)
|
TB -
Mike Trout 2, Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons, Luis Valbuena
|RBI -
Andrelton Simmons (20)
|
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out -
Justin Upton (15), Rene Rivera (1)
|
GIDP -
Kole Calhoun (4)
|
Pitchers
|
IP
|
H
|
R
|
ER
|
BB
|
K
|
HR
|
ERA
|
Garrett Richards
|
4.0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
4.26
|
WP -
Garrett Richards
|
Pitches-Strikes -
Garrett Richards 51-33
|
Ground Balls-Fly Balls -
Garrett Richards 4-1
|
Batters Faced -
Garrett Richards 13
Seattle
|
Hitters
|
Pos
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
RBI
|
BB
|
K
|
LOB
|
Avg
|
Dee Gordon
|
CF
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
.357
|
Jean Segura
|
SS
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
.294
|
Robinson Cano
|
2B
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
.294
|
Nelson Cruz
|
DH
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
.256
|
Kyle Seager
|
3B
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
.239
|
Mitch Haniger
|
RF
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.306
|
Ryon Healy
|
1B
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
.200
|
Ben Gamel
|
LF
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
.135
|
David Freitas
|
C
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.229
|
Totals
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|6
|
|
Batting
|
TB -
Dee Gordon, Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger
|
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out -
Nelson Cruz (10)
|
GIDP -
Nelson Cruz (2), Ryon Healy (4)
|
Pitchers
|
IP
|
H
|
R
|
ER
|
BB
|
K
|
HR
|
ERA
|
Mike Leake
|
4.0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
6.27
|
Pitches-Strikes -
Mike Leake 69-40
|
Ground Balls-Fly Balls -
Mike Leake 5-0
|
Batters Faced -
Mike Leake 17