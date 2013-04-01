National Basketball Association
L.A. Lakers at Portland
When: 10:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 18, 2018
Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
Officials:
#15 Zach Zarba, #45 Brian Forte, #50 Gediminas Petraitis
|2nd 0:40
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|LAL
|31
|30
|-
|-
|61
|POR
|34
|27
|-
|-
|61
Los Angeles Lakers
|
|REBOUNDS
|
|Starters
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|A
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|PTS
|
Rajon Rondo
- G
|
14:28
|
4-6
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
11
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- G
|
13:24
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LeBron James
- F
|
16:33
|
6-10
|
0-1
|
6-7
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
18
|
Brandon Ingram
- F
|
14:38
|
2-7
|
0-3
|
0-0
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
JaVale McGee
- C
|
11:44
|
4-4
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
8
|Bench
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|A
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|PTS
|
Kyle Kuzma
|
11:55
|
3-6
|
0-2
|
2-3
|
-11
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
Josh Hart
|
11:51
|
3-5
|
0-1
|
1-3
|
-14
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
Lonzo Ball
|
8:07
|
0-2
|
0-2
|
0-0
|
-15
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Lance Stephenson
|
7:57
|
2-5
|
0-3
|
0-0
|
-11
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
Michael Beasley
|
2:18
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
-4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|TOTAL
|
113
|
24-45
|
0-12
|
9-13
|
|
4
|
19
|
23
|
12
|
11
|
5
|
7
|
3
|
57
|
|
|
53.3%
|
0.0%
|
69.2%
|
|
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
|REBOUNDS
|
|Starters
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|A
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|PTS
|
Damian Lillard
- G
|
15:32
|
4-10
|
0-3
|
5-5
|
-7
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
13
|
CJ McCollum
- G
|
14:28
|
2-9
|
0-2
|
4-4
|
-11
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
Al-Farouq Aminu
- F
|
12:11
|
0-5
|
0-4
|
3-4
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
Jake Layman
- F
|
6:10
|
1-2
|
1-2
|
0-0
|
-8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
Jusuf Nurkic
- C
|
12:00
|
5-8
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
-14
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
10
|Bench
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|A
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|PTS
|
Nik Stauskas
|
11:33
|
6-8
|
4-6
|
0-0
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Evan Turner
|
10:35
|
2-4
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
18
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
Zach Collins
|
10:35
|
0-1
|
0-1
|
0-0
|
18
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Seth Curry
|
8:07
|
1-3
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
15
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Maurice Harkless
|
7:48
|
1-1
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
-8
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Meyers Leonard
|
3:56
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|TOTAL
|
113
|
22-51
|
5-18
|
12-13
|
|
7
|
17
|
24
|
8
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
2
|
61
|
|
|
43.1%
|
27.8%
|
92.3%
|
|
|
Technical Fouls
|Team
|Players
|
LAL
|
None
|
POR
|
None