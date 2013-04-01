National Basketball Association

L.A. Lakers at Portland

When: 10:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 18, 2018

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Officials: #15 Zach Zarba, #45 Brian Forte, #50 Gediminas Petraitis



L.A. Lakers at Portland 2nd 0:40 1 2 3 4 T LAL 31 30 - - 61 POR 34 27 - - 61 Matchup | Preview | Boxscore

Los Angeles Lakers REBOUNDS Starters MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OFF DEF TOT A PF STL TO BLK PTS Rajon Rondo - G 14:28 4-6 0-0 0-0 11 0 3 3 6 2 0 1 0 8 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - G 13:24 0-0 0-0 0-0 10 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 LeBron James - F 16:33 6-10 0-1 6-7 4 2 5 7 3 3 1 1 0 18 Brandon Ingram - F 14:38 2-7 0-3 0-0 7 1 2 3 0 0 2 1 1 4 JaVale McGee - C 11:44 4-4 0-0 0-0 3 1 3 4 0 2 1 0 2 8 Bench MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OFF DEF TOT A PF STL TO BLK PTS Kyle Kuzma 11:55 3-6 0-2 2-3 -11 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 Josh Hart 11:51 3-5 0-1 1-3 -14 0 1 1 0 2 1 1 0 7 Lonzo Ball 8:07 0-2 0-2 0-0 -15 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 Lance Stephenson 7:57 2-5 0-3 0-0 -11 0 2 2 2 1 0 1 0 4 Michael Beasley 2:18 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 113 24-45 0-12 9-13 4 19 23 12 11 5 7 3 57 53.3% 0.0% 69.2%

Portland Trail Blazers REBOUNDS Starters MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OFF DEF TOT A PF STL TO BLK PTS Damian Lillard - G 15:32 4-10 0-3 5-5 -7 1 3 4 1 0 1 1 0 13 CJ McCollum - G 14:28 2-9 0-2 4-4 -11 1 2 3 1 3 0 1 0 8 Al-Farouq Aminu - F 12:11 0-5 0-4 3-4 0 0 2 2 0 2 1 1 0 3 Jake Layman - F 6:10 1-2 1-2 0-0 -8 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 3 Jusuf Nurkic - C 12:00 5-8 0-0 0-0 -14 3 1 4 0 1 1 1 0 10 Bench MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OFF DEF TOT A PF STL TO BLK PTS Nik Stauskas 11:33 6-8 4-6 0-0 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 Evan Turner 10:35 2-4 0-0 0-0 18 0 1 1 3 2 1 2 0 4 Zach Collins 10:35 0-1 0-1 0-0 18 0 3 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 Seth Curry 8:07 1-3 0-0 0-0 15 1 3 4 0 0 0 1 0 2 Maurice Harkless 7:48 1-1 0-0 0-0 -8 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 1 2 Meyers Leonard 3:56 0-0 0-0 0-0 8 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 113 22-51 5-18 12-13 7 17 24 8 13 5 8 2 61 43.1% 27.8% 92.3%