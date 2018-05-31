Sports News, Sports Scores: Orange County Register
National Basketball Association
Preview
Cleveland at Golden State
When: 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, May 31, 2018
Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California
By Gracenote

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season and the series begins Thursday night in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors won two of the first three meetings and the latest matchup will likely begin with Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (concussion) sitting out.

Cleveland star LeBron James doesn't understand why there is complaining that the two teams are once again sharing the Finals' stage. "Teams have had their opportunities to beat the Cavs over the last four years, and teams have had the opportunities to beat the Warriors over the last four years," James told reporters at his Wednesday press conference. "If you want to see somebody else in the postseason, then you got to beat them." There also has been a lot of chatter about how James lacks a supporting case - an odd notion for a team that is in the NBA Finals and one Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn't prescribe to in the least. "You don't get to the Finals with one man, no matter how good that one man is," Kerr said at his press conference. "So we have great respect for the Cavs, their resiliency. The fact that they're here four years in a row - we know exactly how hard that is. So we're preparing for a lot more than just LeBron, that's for sure."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Love suffered a concussion in Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics and has yet to pass the protocol, and coach Tyronn Lue doesn't know if he will be available. Love, a five-time All-Star, was seen on the practice floor Wednesday and Lue did indicate that he will start the contest if he is cleared to play. Love's presence would alleviate some pressure off James, who is averaging 34 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists in a stellar postseason.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Veteran defensive stopper Andre Iguodala (left leg) will miss his fifth consecutive contest, leaving Golden State without a player who typically shadows James. "Well, he was MVP of the series in 2015, largely because he took that role on of guarding LeBron, but also because of what he did offensively," Kerr told reporters in reference to Iguodala's importance. "He's doing a little bit better. Some encouraging signs, but we have ruled him out for Game 1." Kerr said the duty of guarding James will be spread among at least four players - forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green and guards Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors PG Stephen Curry made 25 3-pointers over the final five games of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets and averaged 28.2 points during the stretch.

2. James has topped 40 points seven times this postseason, one shy of Jerry West's postseason record set in 1965.

3. Golden State SF Kevin Durant is averaging 29 points in the postseason and has topped 20 in all 17 games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 111
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
  W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Conf
Cleveland 62-38 W2 37-13 25-25 3-6 59-32 15-8 47-23
Golden State 70-29 W2 37-13 33-16 12-6 58-23 13-3 46-23
Last Meeting
Cleveland Golden State
Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG%
1/15/18 GS 118 CLE 108 108 43 45.7 118 48 48.2
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Cleveland L. James 32 66.7 8
Golden State K. Durant 32 56.2 10
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Cleveland L. James 8 2 6
Golden State D. Green 16 3 13
Assists Player  
Cleveland L. James 6
Golden State D. Green 9
Season
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Cleveland L. James 2880 54.3 515
Golden State K. Durant 2337 50.7 476
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Cleveland L. James 880 119 761
Golden State D. Green 750 114 636
Assists Player  
Cleveland L. James 908
Golden State D. Green 660
Quickchart Matchup
Cleveland Cleveland Off vs  Golden State Golden State Defense
Cleveland Off vs Golden State - Points For 109.1 Points For
Cleveland Off vs Golden State - Points Against 106.3 Points Against
Cleveland - FG% 47.4 FG%
Golden State - FG% 44.3 FG%
Cleveland - Reb 41.8 Reb
Golden State - Reb 42.5 Reb
Golden State Golden State Off vs  Cleveland Cleveland Defense
Golden State Off vs Cleveland - Points For 112.7 Points For
Golden State Off vs Cleveland - Points Against 108.1 Points Against
Golden State - FG% 49.7 FG%
Cleveland - FG% 47.1 FG%
Golden State - Reb 44.0 Reb
Cleveland - Reb 43.0 Reb