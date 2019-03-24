Preview
UC Irvine vs Oregon
When: 9:40 PM ET, Sunday, March 24, 2019
Where: SAP Center, San Jose, California
By Gracenote
Eight double-digit seeds have crashed the NCAA
Tournament’s Round of 32. And there will be at least one in the Sweet 16 as 13th-seeded
UC Irvine takes on 12th-seeded Oregon on Sunday night in a
second-round South Regional game in San Jose, Calif.
The Big West Conference regular-season and
tournament-champion Anteaters are riding high after beating Big 12
regular-season co-champion Kansas State, the region’s fourth seed, 70-64 in Friday’s opening round to notch the program’s first NCAA tourney victory. “I’m
really happy for these players to be able to work so hard for something
everybody can see and then accomplish it,” UC Irvine coach Russell Turner said
following the first round’s biggest upset by seed. “I’m also really excited for
the fans of our program who also … have endured feeling like little brothers.
You know, we need to stick our chests out a little right now.” The Pac-12
Tournament-champion Ducks can do so as well after dominating the second half of
their 72-54 first-round win over fifth-seeded Wisconsin, outscoring the Badgers
47-29 over the final 20 minutes to notch their ninth straight victory overall. “We
were pleased with our play but not satisfied,” Oregon senior point guard Payton
Pritchard said afterward. “And we’re still not satisfied. We’re not done yet.”
TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS
ABOUT UC IRVINE (31-5): The Anteaters trailed
Kansas State 51-47 with 9:21 remaining Friday but scored the game’s next 12
points to take a lead they would never relinquish en route to their 17th
straight win overall. Guards Max Hazzard and Evan Leonard, the team’s only players
with double-digit averages on the season, scored 19 points apiece, including a
combined seven 3-pointers, and totaled 10 rebounds in Friday’s win. Leonard hit
all nine of his free-throw attempts and also had four of UC Irvine’s nine
steals as the Anteaters forced the Wildcats into 13 turnovers and limited them
to 37.3 percent shooting.
ABOUT OREGON (24-12): The Ducks have allowed an
average of only 54.2 points per outing during their current nine-game win
streak and were right on point against the Badgers, holding them below 30
points in each half and limiting them to 33.3 percent shooting for the game.
Forward Kenny Wooten, one of four Oregon starters 6-9 or taller, had four
blocks against Wisconsin as the Ducks held leading scorer Ethan Happ to 12
points and forced him into five turnovers. On the offensive end, Pritchard scored a
game-high 19 points and dished out eight assists while freshman forward Louis
King added 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
TIP-INS
1. Oregon has won six of the eight meetings with
UC Irvine with the most recent a 78-63 home victory on Dec. 15, 2015.
2. Leonard (41.2 percent) and Hazzard (39.7) are
both potent from 3-point range and have combined to account for 148 of the
Anteaters’ 238 made treys this season.
3. The Oregon-UC Irvine winner will face the
survivor of the game between top-seeded Virginia and ninth-seeded Oklahoma in
Thursday’s regional semifinals in Louisville.
PREDICTION: Oregon 67, UC Irvine 64
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
|
|W/L
|Strk
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Day
|Night
|Conf
|UC Irvine
|31-5
|
W17
|12-2
|13-2
|6-1
|9-1
|22-4
|18-1
|Oregon
|24-12
|
W9
|13-4
|5-7
|6-1
|8-1
|16-11
|14-8
Last Meeting
|
|UC Irvine
|Oregon
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Pts
|Reb
|FG%
|Pts
|Reb
|FG%
|12/15/15
|
UCI 63
|
ORE 78
|63
|28
|
46.2
|78
|33
|
42.9
Player Stats
|Points
|Player
|Total
|FG%
|FTM
|UC Irvine
|M. N'diaye
|15
|50.0
|5
|Oregon
|E. Cook
|26
|62.5
|3
|Rebounds
|Player
|Total
|Off
|Def
|UC Irvine
|M. N'diaye
|10
|4
|6
|Oregon
|C. Boucher
|13
|6
|7
|Assists
|Player
|
|UC Irvine
|L. Nelson
|7
|Oregon
|C. Benson
|9