Men's College Basketball

Preview

UC Irvine vs Kansas State

When: 2:00 PM ET, Friday, March 22, 2019

Where: SAP Center, San Jose, California



Kansas State advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight as a ninth seed a season ago, and with still virtually the same roster, is aiming for its first Final Four appearance in 55 years as a No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats open that quest Friday in San Jose, Calif., as they take on 13th-seeded UC Irvine.

Earning a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season title for the first time since 2013, Kansas State was upended by eventual-champion Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Coach Bruce Weber’s crew, though, now has a larger goal in its sights after losing all seven of its NCAA tourney regional finals since its last Final Four appearance in 1964. A year ago, the ninth-seeded Wildcats upset eighth-seeded Creighton (69-59) and fifth-seeded Kentucky (61-58) en route to the Midwest final, where they were upended themselves by 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago 78-62. UC Irvine, meanwhile, will be making only its second NCAA tourney appearance after winning the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT UC IRVINE (30-5): The Anteaters have set a single-season school record for victories under ninth-year head coach Russ Turner and enter the Big Dance with a 16-game win streak. Their latest victory came late Saturday night as they routed Cal State Fullerton 92-64 in the Big West title game, setting a conference record for the largest winning margin in a title tilt. Junior guard Max Hazzard scored a game-high 23 points in the championship en route to tourney MVP honors and leads the team in scoring (12.5 per game) while backcourt mate Evan Leonard (11.1 points) also averages double figures and forward Jonathan Galloway paces the squad in rebounding (8.0).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (25-8): The Wildcats averaged a Big 12-worst 65.8 points per outing but own the conference’s top defense, allowing only 59.2 points (third-lowest nationally) and ranking fourth in guru Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency rankings. Offensively, Kansas State features a balanced attack with guard Barry Brown Jr. (14.9 points), forward Dean Wade (12.9), guard Kamau Stokes (10.8) and forward Xavier Sneed (10.6) all averaging double figures. Wade, the team’s top rebounder (6.2) and a first-team All-Big-12 selection, missed the conference tourney with a foot injury, and Weber said the senior’s status remains uncertain heading into the Big Dance.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State and UC Irvine have only met once, but that came early last season as the Wildcats rolled to a 71-49 home victory, forcing 17 turnovers and holding the Anteaters to 29.6-percent shooting.

2. UC Irvine joins Houston (31-3), Buffalo (31-3), Gonzaga (30-3) and New Mexico State (30-4) as Division I’s only 30-win teams as of Sunday.

3. Through games Saturday, the Anteaters ranked 19th nationally in allowing 63.3 points per game and ranked fifth in opponent field-goal percentage (38.0).

PREDICTION: Kansas State 63, UC Irvine 58

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away Neutral Day Night Conf UC Irvine 30-5 W16 12-2 13-2 5-1 8-1 22-4 18-1 Kansas State 25-8 L1 13-2 7-5 5-1 8-5 17-3 15-5

Last Meeting UC Irvine Kansas State Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG% 11/17/17 UCI 49 KSU 71 49 37 29.6 71 35 39.3