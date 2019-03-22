Preview
UC Irvine vs Kansas State
When: 2:00 PM ET, Friday, March 22, 2019
Where: SAP Center, San Jose, California
By Gracenote
Kansas State advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s
Elite Eight as a ninth seed a season ago, and with still virtually the same
roster, is aiming for its first Final Four appearance in 55 years as a
No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats open that quest Friday in San
Jose, Calif., as they take on 13th-seeded UC Irvine.
Earning a share of the Big 12 Conference
regular-season title for the first time since 2013, Kansas State was upended by
eventual-champion Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Coach Bruce Weber’s
crew, though, now has a larger goal in its sights after losing all seven of its
NCAA tourney regional finals since its last Final Four appearance in 1964. A
year ago, the ninth-seeded Wildcats upset eighth-seeded Creighton (69-59) and
fifth-seeded Kentucky (61-58) en route to the Midwest final, where they were
upended themselves by 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago 78-62. UC Irvine,
meanwhile, will be making only its second NCAA tourney appearance after winning
the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
TV: 2 p.m. ET, TBS
ABOUT UC IRVINE (30-5): The Anteaters have set a
single-season school record for victories under ninth-year head coach Russ
Turner and enter the Big Dance with a 16-game win streak. Their latest victory
came late Saturday night as they routed Cal State Fullerton 92-64 in the Big
West title game, setting a conference record for the largest winning margin in
a title tilt. Junior guard Max Hazzard scored a game-high 23 points in the
championship en route to tourney MVP honors and leads the team in scoring (12.5
per game) while backcourt mate Evan Leonard (11.1 points) also averages double
figures and forward Jonathan Galloway paces the squad in rebounding (8.0).
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (25-8): The Wildcats averaged
a Big 12-worst 65.8 points per outing but own the conference’s top defense,
allowing only 59.2 points (third-lowest nationally) and ranking fourth in guru Ken
Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency rankings. Offensively, Kansas State features a
balanced attack with guard Barry Brown Jr. (14.9 points), forward Dean Wade
(12.9), guard Kamau Stokes (10.8) and forward Xavier Sneed (10.6) all averaging
double figures. Wade, the team’s top rebounder (6.2) and a first-team All-Big-12 selection, missed the conference tourney with a foot injury, and Weber said the
senior’s status remains uncertain heading into the Big Dance.
TIP-INS
1. Kansas State and UC Irvine have only met once,
but that came early last season as the Wildcats rolled to a 71-49 home victory,
forcing 17 turnovers and holding the Anteaters to 29.6-percent shooting.
2. UC Irvine joins Houston (31-3), Buffalo (31-3),
Gonzaga (30-3) and New Mexico State (30-4) as Division I’s only 30-win teams as
of Sunday.
3. Through games Saturday, the Anteaters ranked
19th nationally in allowing 63.3 points per game and ranked fifth in
opponent field-goal percentage (38.0).
PREDICTION: Kansas State 63, UC Irvine 58
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
|
|W/L
|Strk
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Day
|Night
|Conf
|UC Irvine
|30-5
|
W16
|12-2
|13-2
|5-1
|8-1
|22-4
|18-1
|Kansas State
|25-8
|
L1
|13-2
|7-5
|5-1
|8-5
|17-3
|15-5
Last Meeting
|
|UC Irvine
|Kansas State
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Pts
|Reb
|FG%
|Pts
|Reb
|FG%
|11/17/17
|
UCI 49
|
KSU 71
|49
|37
|
29.6
|71
|35
|
39.3
Player Stats
|Rebounds
|Player
|Total
|Off
|Def
|UC Irvine
|J. Galloway
|278
|98
|180
|Kansas State
|X. Sneed
|174
|41
|133