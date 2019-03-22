Sports News, Sports Scores: Orange County Register
Men's College Basketball
Preview
UC Irvine vs Kansas State
When: 2:00 PM ET, Friday, March 22, 2019
Where: SAP Center, San Jose, California
By Gracenote

Kansas State advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight as a ninth seed a season ago, and with still virtually the same roster, is aiming for its first Final Four appearance in 55 years as a No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats open that quest Friday in San Jose, Calif., as they take on 13th-seeded UC Irvine.



Earning a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season title for the first time since 2013, Kansas State was upended by eventual-champion Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Coach Bruce Weber’s crew, though, now has a larger goal in its sights after losing all seven of its NCAA tourney regional finals since its last Final Four appearance in 1964. A year ago, the ninth-seeded Wildcats upset eighth-seeded Creighton (69-59) and fifth-seeded Kentucky (61-58) en route to the Midwest final, where they were upended themselves by 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago 78-62. UC Irvine, meanwhile, will be making only its second NCAA tourney appearance after winning the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, TBS



ABOUT UC IRVINE (30-5): The Anteaters have set a single-season school record for victories under ninth-year head coach Russ Turner and enter the Big Dance with a 16-game win streak. Their latest victory came late Saturday night as they routed Cal State Fullerton 92-64 in the Big West title game, setting a conference record for the largest winning margin in a title tilt. Junior guard Max Hazzard scored a game-high 23 points in the championship en route to tourney MVP honors and leads the team in scoring (12.5 per game) while backcourt mate Evan Leonard (11.1 points) also averages double figures and forward Jonathan Galloway paces the squad in rebounding (8.0).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (25-8): The Wildcats averaged a Big 12-worst 65.8 points per outing but own the conference’s top defense, allowing only 59.2 points (third-lowest nationally) and ranking fourth in guru Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency rankings. Offensively, Kansas State features a balanced attack with guard Barry Brown Jr. (14.9 points), forward Dean Wade (12.9), guard Kamau Stokes (10.8) and forward Xavier Sneed (10.6) all averaging double figures. Wade, the team’s top rebounder (6.2) and a first-team All-Big-12 selection, missed the conference tourney with a foot injury, and Weber said the senior’s status remains uncertain heading into the Big Dance.



TIP-INS

1. Kansas State and UC Irvine have only met once, but that came early last season as the Wildcats rolled to a 71-49 home victory, forcing 17 turnovers and holding the Anteaters to 29.6-percent shooting.

2. UC Irvine joins Houston (31-3), Buffalo (31-3), Gonzaga (30-3) and New Mexico State (30-4) as Division I’s only 30-win teams as of Sunday.

3. Through games Saturday, the Anteaters ranked 19th nationally in allowing 63.3 points per game and ranked fifth in opponent field-goal percentage (38.0).



PREDICTION: Kansas State 63, UC Irvine 58


Stats and Records
Team Comparison
  W/L Strk Home Away Neutral Day Night Conf
UC Irvine 30-5 W16 12-2 13-2 5-1 8-1 22-4 18-1
Kansas State 25-8 L1 13-2 7-5 5-1 8-5 17-3 15-5
Last Meeting
UC Irvine Kansas State
Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG%
11/17/17 UCI 49 KSU 71 49 37 29.6 71 35 39.3
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Points Player Total FG% FTM
UC Irvine B. Greene 9 57.1 1
Kansas State K. Stokes 14 50.0 5
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
UC Irvine J. Galloway 9 3 6
Kansas State X. Sneed 5 1 4
Assists Player  
UC Irvine J. Edgar Jr. 2
Kansas State B. Brown Jr. 4
Season
Points Player Total FG% FTM
UC Irvine M. Hazzard 438 41.8 49
Kansas State B. Brown Jr. 493 43.9 88
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
UC Irvine J. Galloway 278 98 180
Kansas State X. Sneed 174 41 133
Assists Player  
UC Irvine E. Worku 84
Kansas State K. Stokes 106
Quickchart Matchup
blue bar UC Irvine Off vs  red bar Kansas State Defense
blue bar 72.5 Points For
red bar 59.2 Points Against
blue bar 45.7 FG%
red bar 41.4 FG%
blue bar 36.5 Reb
red bar 29.4 Reb
red bar Kansas State Off vs  blue bar UC Irvine Defense
red bar 65.8 Points For
blue bar 63.6 Points Against
red bar 43.1 FG%
blue bar 38.3 FG%
red bar 30.7 Reb
blue bar 29.3 Reb