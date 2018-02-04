Philadelphia 41,
New England 33
When: 6:30 PM ET, Sunday, February 4, 2018
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Temperature:
Dome
Head Official:
Gene Steratore
Attendance:
67612
Final Scoring Summary
SCORING
Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
-
7:55
|Philadelphia
|
FG
|
New England 0 - Philadelphia 3
Jake Elliott 25 yd. field goal
|
1st Quarter
-
4:17
|New England
|
FG
|
New England 3 - Philadelphia 3
Stephen Gostkowski 26 yd. field goal
|
1st Quarter
-
2:34
|Philadelphia
|
TD
|
New England 3 - Philadelphia 9
Alshon Jeffery 34 yd. pass from
Nick Foles
(kick failed)
|
2nd Quarter
-
8:48
|Philadelphia
|
TD
|
New England 3 - Philadelphia 15
LeGarrette Blount 21 yd. run
(pass failed)
|
2nd Quarter
-
7:24
|New England
|
FG
|
New England 6 - Philadelphia 15
Stephen Gostkowski 45 yd. field goal
|
2nd Quarter
-
2:04
|New England
|
TD
|
New England 12 - Philadelphia 15
James White 26 yd. run
(kick failed)
|
2nd Quarter
-
0:34
|Philadelphia
|
TD
|
New England 12 - Philadelphia 22
Nick Foles 1 yd. pass from
Trey Burton
(Jake Elliott kick)
|
3rd Quarter
-
12:15
|New England
|
TD
|
New England 19 - Philadelphia 22
Rob Gronkowski 5 yd. pass from
Tom Brady
(Stephen Gostkowski kick)
|
3rd Quarter
-
7:18
|Philadelphia
|
TD
|
New England 19 - Philadelphia 29
Corey Clement 22 yd. pass from
Nick Foles
(Jake Elliott kick)
|
3rd Quarter
-
3:23
|New England
|
TD
|
New England 26 - Philadelphia 29
Chris Hogan 26 yd. pass from
Tom Brady
(Stephen Gostkowski kick)
|
4th Quarter
-
14:09
|Philadelphia
|
FG
|
New England 26 - Philadelphia 32
Jake Elliott 42 yd. field goal
|
4th Quarter
-
9:22
|New England
|
TD
|
New England 33 - Philadelphia 32
Rob Gronkowski 4 yd. pass from
Tom Brady
(Stephen Gostkowski kick)
|
4th Quarter
-
2:21
|Philadelphia
|
TD
|
New England 33 - Philadelphia 38
Zach Ertz 11 yd. pass from
Nick Foles
(pass failed)
|
4th Quarter
-
1:05
|Philadelphia
|
FG
|
New England 33 - Philadelphia 41
Jake Elliott 46 yd. field goal
TEAMS
Team Stats
|
|Philadelphia
|New England
|1st Downs
|
25
|
29
|Rushing
|
6
|
4
|Passing
|
19
|
23
|Penalty
|
0
|
2
|3rd Down Conversions
|
10-16
|
5-10
|4th Down Conversions
|
2-2
|
1-2
|Punts-Average
|
1-41.0
|
0-0.0
|Return Yards
|
98
|
52
|Punts-Returns
|
0-0
|
0-0
|Kickoffs-Returns
|
4-98
|
3-44
|
Int
-
Returns
|
0-0
|
1-8
|Penalties-Yards
|
6-35
|
1-5
|Fumbles-Lost
|
0-0
|
1-1
|Time of Possession
|
34:04
|
25:56
|Total Net Yards
|
538
|
613
|Total Plays
|
71
|
72
|Average Gain
|
7.6
|
8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|
164
|
113
|Rushes
|
27
|
22
|Average/Rush
|
6.1
|
5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|
374
|
500
|Comp-Att
|
29-44
|
28-49
|Yards/Pass
|
8.5
|
10.0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|
0-0
|
1-5
|Had Intercepted
|
1
|
0
|Touchdowns
|
5
|
4
|Rushing
|
1
|
1
|Passing
|
4
|
3
|Other
|
0
|
0
|Extra Points
|
2-5
|
3-4
|Field Goals
|
3-3
|
2-3
|Red Zone Efficiency
|
2-4-50%
|
2-4-50%
|Goal To Go Efficiency
|
1-2-50%
|
2-2-100%
|Safeties
|
0
|
0
PLAYER STATS
|Interceptions
|
|NO.
|YDS
|TD
|No interceptions
|Tackles For Loss
|
|NO.
|No Tackles For Loss