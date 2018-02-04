Sports News, Sports Scores: Orange County Register
National Football League
BOXSCORE | PLAY-BY-PLAY | RECAP
Philadelphia 41, New England 33
When: 6:30 PM ET, Sunday, February 4, 2018
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Temperature: Dome
Head Official: Gene Steratore
Attendance: 67612
Final Scoring Summary
 
Final1234T
Philadelphia 91371241
New England 3914733
SCORING
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter - 7:55
Philadelphia FG New England 0 - Philadelphia 3
Jake Elliott 25 yd. field goal
1st Quarter - 4:17
New England FG New England 3 - Philadelphia 3
Stephen Gostkowski 26 yd. field goal
1st Quarter - 2:34
Philadelphia TD New England 3 - Philadelphia 9
Alshon Jeffery 34 yd. pass from Nick Foles (kick failed)
2nd Quarter - 8:48
Philadelphia TD New England 3 - Philadelphia 15
LeGarrette Blount 21 yd. run (pass failed)
2nd Quarter - 7:24
New England FG New England 6 - Philadelphia 15
Stephen Gostkowski 45 yd. field goal
2nd Quarter - 2:04
New England TD New England 12 - Philadelphia 15
James White 26 yd. run (kick failed)
2nd Quarter - 0:34
Philadelphia TD New England 12 - Philadelphia 22
Nick Foles 1 yd. pass from Trey Burton (Jake Elliott kick)
3rd Quarter - 12:15
New England TD New England 19 - Philadelphia 22
Rob Gronkowski 5 yd. pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick)
3rd Quarter - 7:18
Philadelphia TD New England 19 - Philadelphia 29
Corey Clement 22 yd. pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott kick)
3rd Quarter - 3:23
New England TD New England 26 - Philadelphia 29
Chris Hogan 26 yd. pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick)
4th Quarter - 14:09
Philadelphia FG New England 26 - Philadelphia 32
Jake Elliott 42 yd. field goal
4th Quarter - 9:22
New England TD New England 33 - Philadelphia 32
Rob Gronkowski 4 yd. pass from Tom Brady (Stephen Gostkowski kick)
4th Quarter - 2:21
Philadelphia TD New England 33 - Philadelphia 38
Zach Ertz 11 yd. pass from Nick Foles (pass failed)
4th Quarter - 1:05
Philadelphia FG New England 33 - Philadelphia 41
Jake Elliott 46 yd. field goal
TEAMS
Team Stats
  Philadelphia New England
1st Downs 25 29
Rushing 6 4
Passing 19 23
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conversions 10-16 5-10
4th Down Conversions 2-2 1-2
Punts-Average 1-41.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 98 52
Punts-Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs-Returns 4-98 3-44
Int - Returns 0-0 1-8
Penalties-Yards 6-35 1-5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Time of Possession 34:04 25:56
Total Net Yards 538 613
Total Plays 71 72
Average Gain 7.6 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 164 113
Rushes 27 22
Average/Rush 6.1 5.1
Net Yards Passing 374 500
Comp-Att 29-44 28-49
Yards/Pass 8.5 10.0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Had Intercepted 1 0
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing 1 1
Passing 4 3
Other 0 0
Extra Points 2-5 3-4
Field Goals 3-3 2-3
Red Zone Efficiency 2-4-50% 2-4-50%
Goal To Go Efficiency 1-2-50% 2-2-100%
Safeties 0 0
PLAYER STATS
Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)
Passing
  COMP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Foles 28/43 373 3 1
T. Burton 1/1 1 1 0
New England Patriots (15-4)
Passing
  COMP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Brady 28/48 505 3 0
D. Amendola 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing
  ATT YDS AVG TD LG
L. Blount 14 90 6.4 1 36
J. Ajayi 9 57 6.3 0 26
N. Agholor 1 9 9.0 0 9
C. Clement 3 8 2.7 0 6
Rushing
  ATT YDS AVG TD LG
J. White 7 45 6.4 1 26
D. Lewis 9 39 4.3 0 8
R. Burkhead 3 18 6.0 0 9
T. Brady 1 6 6.0 0 6
C. Hogan 1 4 4.0 0 4
B. Cooks 1 1 1.0 0 1
Receiving
  TAR REC YDS AVG TD LG
C. Clement 5 4 100 25.0 1 55
N. Agholor 11 9 84 9.3 0 24
A. Jeffery 8 3 73 24.3 1 34
Z. Ertz 9 7 67 9.6 1 19
T. Smith 9 5 49 9.8 0 17
N. Foles 1 1 1 1.0 1 1
T. Burton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Receiving
  TAR REC YDS AVG TD LG
D. Amendola 11 8 152 19.0 0 50
C. Hogan 8 6 128 21.3 1 43
R. Gronkowski 15 9 116 12.9 2 25
R. Burkhead 1 1 46 46.0 0 46
B. Cooks 2 1 23 23.0 0 23
J. White 6 2 21 10.5 0 15
P. Dorsett 2 1 19 19.0 0 19
T. Brady 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Develin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Interceptions
  NO. YDS TD
No interceptions
Interceptions
  NO. YDS TD
D. Harmon 1 8 0
Sacks
  NO. YDS
B. Graham 1.0 5.0
Sacks
  NO. YDS
No sacks
Tackles
  Tk Ast
J. Mills 6 3
C. Graham 5 3
R. Darby 4 0
M. Jenkins 4 0
R. McLeod 4 2
N. Bradham 4 3
P. Robinson 3 0
B. Graham 2 0
V. Curry 2 2
M. Kendricks 2 2
F. Cox 1 0
B. Allen 1 1
C. Long 0 1
T. Jernigan 0 1
Tackles
  Tk Ast
D. McCourty 6 1
P. Chung 6 3
E. Rowe 4 0
S. Gilmore 4 0
K. Van Noy 4 1
J. Richards 3 1
D. Harmon 3 2
L. Guy 3 3
T. Flowers 2 3
M. Brown 2 4
E. Roberts 2 4
A. Butler 1 0
M. Flowers 1 0
J. Harrison 1 1
Tackles For Loss
  NO.
No Tackles For Loss
Tackles For Loss
  NO.
A. Butler 1.0
M. Flowers 1.0
K. Van Noy 1.0
T. Flowers 1.0
Fumbles
  NO.
No fumbles
Fumbles
  NO.
T. Brady 1