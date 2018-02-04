National Football League

Philadelphia 41, New England 33

When: 6:30 PM ET, Sunday, February 4, 2018

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Temperature: Dome

Head Official: Gene Steratore

Attendance: 67612



Final Scoring Summary

Final 1 2 3 4 T Philadelphia 9 13 7 12 41 New England 3 9 14 7 33