National Hockey League

San Jose at Anaheim

When: 10:30 PM ET, Thursday, April 12, 2018

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Referees:

Linesmen:





San Jose at Anaheim 1st end 1 2 3 T SJ 0 - - 0 ANA 0 - - 0

Scoring/Penalty Summary 1st Period Scoring No Scoring. Penalties 4:57 - Ducks Marcus Pettersson (2) Holding

11:28 - Sharks Timo Meier (2) Goaltender interference

13:43 - Ducks Ryan Kesler (2) Interference

2nd Period Scoring No Scoring. Penalties None. 3rd Period Scoring No Scoring. Penalties None.