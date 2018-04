National Hockey League

BOXSCORE

Los Angeles at Vegas

When: 10:00 PM ET, Friday, April 13, 2018

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Referees: Kevin Pollock, Francois St. Laurent

Linesmen: Darren Gibbs, Matt MacPherson





Los Angeles at Vegas Pre-game 1 2 3 T LA - - - 0 VEG - - - 0 Matchup | Preview | Boxscore

Scoring/Penalty Summary 1st Period Scoring No Scoring. Penalties None. 2nd Period Scoring No Scoring. Penalties None. 3rd Period Scoring No Scoring. Penalties None.