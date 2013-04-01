MATCHUP
Los Angeles at Anaheim
Summary
|
10:00 PM ET
|W/L
|ATS
|Money
|H
|A
|O/U
|Los Angeles
|43-28-6-1
|41-37
|917
|21-14-3-0
|22-14-3-1
|35-41
|Anaheim
|39-25-6-7
|41-36
|357
|22-10-3-2
|17-15-3-5
|30-46
|
|Home
|Away
|O/U
|Opening line
|-143
|110
|5.5 110
|5Dimes
|-140
|130
|5.5 125
|CarbonSports
|-145
|125
|5.5 120
|Sportsbook
|-145
|125
|5.5 120
|Covers.com
|-145
|125
|5.5 125
|Best home line
|Best road line
|Recent line moves
Recent Trends
|Los Angeles:
|
- Under is 8-1 in LA last 9 Fri. games.
-
LA are 8-3 in their last 11 vs. Pacific.
|Anaheim:
|
- Over is 6-2 in ANA last 8 games as a home favorite.
-
Under is 6-2 in ANA last 8 Fri. games.
-
Over is 6-2 in ANA last 8 home games.
|Head to Head:
|
- Over is 7-2-3 in the last 12 meetings in Anaheim.
-
LA are 3-7 in the last 10 meetings in Anaheim.
|Offense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PP %
|
LA
ANA
|
31.1
30.0
|
2.9
2.8
|
9.3
9.3
|
21.0
17.8
|Defense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PK %
|
LA
ANA
|
31.2
33.4
|
2.45
2.61
|
0.921
0.922
|
85.0
83.2
|Offense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PP %
|
LA
ANA
|
31.1
31.2
|
2.95
3.03
|
9.5
9.7
|
17.9
16.1
|Defense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PK %
|
LA
ANA
|
32.5
33.6
|
2.52
2.51
|
0.922
0.925
|
83.7
84.7
|Offense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PP %
|
LA
ANA
|
29.0
26.4
|
3.40
3.20
|
11.7
12.1
|
35.7
22.2
|Defense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PK %
|
LA
ANA
|
28
30
|
1.60
2.60
|
0.943
0.913
|
100.0
84.6
|
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|
LA
ANA
|
41-37
41-36
|
15-23
18-19
|
26-14
23-17
|
|0 Days
|1 Day
|2 Days
|3+ Days
|
LA
ANA
|
9-4
7-3
|
21-22
22-26
|
7-8
7-4
|
4-3
5-3
Over/Under Records
|
|Total
|Home
|Away
|
LA
ANA
|
35-41
30-46
|
18-20
16-20
|
17-21
14-26
More Records:
vs Scoring |
vs Situation
More Stats:
Conference
|
Favorite |
Underdog
Injuries
Los Angeles Kings
|Player
|
|Status/Updated
|Notes
|Jake Muzzin
|
D
|
Out indefinitely - Upper Body - 3/27/18
|
Muzzin suffered an upper-body injury and is on a week-to-week basis going forward.
Anaheim Ducks
|Player
|
|Status/Updated
|Notes
|Kevin Bieksa
|
D
|
Late April - Hand - 3/16/18
|
Bieksa underwent surgery to remove scar tissue on his left hand and has been placed on injured reserve. He is expected to be out of action for two-to-five weeks.
|Patrick Eaves
|
RW
|
Out indefinitely - Illness - 2/14/18
|
Eaves has landed on injured reserve as he has been diagnosed with a condition known as Guillain-Barre syndrome and is in danger of missing the remainder of the season.
Recent Meetings
|Date
|Home/Away
|Line
|ATS
|1/19/18
|
ANA 2
-
LA 1
|-1.5, 175/5.5
|LA/U
|1/13/18
|
LA 2
-
ANA 4
|-1.5, 264/5.5
|ANA/O
|11/25/17
|
LA 2
-
ANA 1 (SO)
|-1.5, 196/5.5
|ANA/U
|11/7/17
|
ANA 3
-
LA 4 (OT)
|1.5, -268/5.5
|ANA/O
|4/9/17
|
ANA 4
-
LA 3 (OT)
|-1.5, 188/5
|LA/O
|2/25/17
|
LA 4
-
ANA 1
|-1.5, 201/5
|LA/P
|2/19/17
|
ANA 1
-
LA 0
|-1.5, 226/5
|LA/U
|11/20/16
|
ANA 2
-
LA 3
|-1.5, 182/5
|LA/P
|11/1/16
|
LA 0
-
ANA 4
|-1.5, 245/5
|ANA/U
|4/7/16
|
LA 2
-
ANA 1
|-1.5, 252/5
|ANA/U
Los Angeles Schedule/Results
|
|Date
|vs
|Last Meeting
|Line
|ATS
|Where
|Last Meeting
|3/30/18
|
@ ANA
|
L
1-2
|1.5,-195/5.5
|W/U
|ANA
|1/19/18
|4/2/18
|
COL
|
W
7-1
|1.5,-276/5.5
|W/O
|COL
|3/22/18
|4/5/18
|
MIN
|
W
4-3 (OT)
|1.5,-239/5.5
|W/O
|MIN
|3/19/18
|4/7/18
|
DAL
|
L
0-2
|-1.5,236/5.5
|L/U
|LA
|2/22/18
|
|Date
|vs
|Score
|Line
|ATS
|SF
|SA
|PP
|PK
|3/29/18
|
ARI
|
W
4-2
|-1.5,105/5.5
|W/O
|35
|22
|1/4
|0/2
|3/26/18
|
CAL
|
W
3-0
|-1.5,114/5.5
|W/U
|29
|23
|3/5
|0/3
|3/24/18
|
@ EDM
|
L
2-3
|-1.5,235/5.5
|L/U
|29
|27
|0/1
|0/2
|3/22/18
|
@ COL
|
W
7-1
|1.5,-276/5.5
|W/O
|35
|30
|1/2
|0/3
|3/20/18
|
@ WIN
|
L
1-2 (OT)
|1.5,-193/5.5
|W/U
|17
|38
|0/2
|0/4
|3/19/18
|
@ MIN
|
W
4-3 (OT)
|1.5,-239/5.5
|W/O
|30
|27
|1/2
|0/1
|3/17/18
|
NJ
|
L
0-3
|-1.5,206/5.5
|L/U
|38
|28
|0/6
|0/4
|3/15/18
|
DET
|
W
4-1
|-1.5,128/5.5
|W/U
|22
|21
|1/4
|1/2
|3/13/18
|
@ ARI
|
L
3-4 (SO)
|-1.5,214/5.5
|L/O
|37
|29
|1/4
|0/1
|3/12/18
|
VAN
|
W
3-0
|-1.5,105/5.5
|W/U
|33
|35
|0/3
|0/3
Anaheim Schedule/Results
|
|Date
|vs
|Last Meeting
|Line
|ATS
|Where
|Last Meeting
|4/7/18
|
@ ARI
|
L
0-2
|-1.5,190/5.5
|L/U
|ARI
|2/24/18
|4/6/18
|
DAL
|
L
1-2
|1.5,-206/5.5
|W/U
|DAL
|3/9/18
|4/4/18
|
MIN
|
W
3-2 (SO)
|1.5,-241/5.5
|W/U
|MIN
|2/17/18
|4/1/18
|
COL
|
L
1-3
|-1.5,244/5.5
|L/U
|COL
|1/15/18
|3/30/18
|
LA
|
W
2-1
|-1.5,175/5.5
|L/U
|ANA
|1/19/18
|
|Date
|vs
|Score
|Line
|ATS
|SF
|SA
|PP
|PK
|3/27/18
|
@ VAN
|
L
1-4
|-1.5,105/5.5
|L/U
|24
|30
|0/2
|0/1
|3/25/18
|
@ EDM
|
W
5-4 (OT)
|-1.5,190/5.5
|L/O
|38
|32
|0/2
|1/4
|3/23/18
|
@ WIN
|
L
2-3 (OT)
|1.5,-204/5.5
|W/U
|18
|42
|1/2
|0/2
|3/21/18
|
@ CAL
|
W
4-0
|1.5,-283/5.5
|W/U
|16
|29
|0/1
|0/2
|3/18/18
|
NJ
|
W
4-2
|-1.5,180/5.5
|W/O
|36
|17
|1/2
|1/4
|3/16/18
|
DET
|
W
4-2
|-1.5,120/5.5
|W/O
|36
|30
|0/2
|0/5
|3/14/18
|
VAN
|
W
3-0
|-1.5,109/5.5
|W/U
|37
|32
|1/6
|0/2
|3/12/18
|
STL
|
L
2-4
|-1.5,201/5
|L/O
|22
|23
|0/1
|0/1
|3/9/18
|
@ DAL
|
L
1-2
|1.5,-206/5.5
|W/U
|27
|37
|0/3
|2/2
|3/8/18
|
@ NAS
|
L
2-4
|1.5,-218/5.5
|P/O
|33
|28
|0/2
|0/1