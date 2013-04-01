Sports News, Sports Scores: Orange County Register
National Hockey League
MATCHUP
Los Angeles at Anaheim
Teams: Los Angeles Kings | Anaheim Ducks
Summary
10:00 PM ET W/L ATS Money H A O/U
Los Angeles 43-28-6-1 41-37 917 21-14-3-0 22-14-3-1 35-41
Anaheim 39-25-6-7 41-36 357 22-10-3-2 17-15-3-5 30-46
Home Away O/U
Opening line -143 110 5.5 110
5Dimes -140 130 5.5 125
CarbonSports -145 125 5.5 120
Sportsbook -145 125 5.5 120
Covers.com -145 125 5.5 125
Recent Trends
Los Angeles:
  • Under is 8-1 in LA last 9 Fri. games.
  • LA are 8-3 in their last 11 vs. Pacific.
Anaheim:
  • Over is 6-2 in ANA last 8 games as a home favorite.
  • Under is 6-2 in ANA last 8 Fri. games.
  • Over is 6-2 in ANA last 8 home games.
Head to Head:
  • Over is 7-2-3 in the last 12 meetings in Anaheim.
  • LA are 3-7 in the last 10 meetings in Anaheim.
Quickchart Matchup
Los Angeles Off vs  Anaheim Def
2.9 GF
2.61 GA
31.1 Shots
33.4 Shots
48 PP
44 PK
Anaheim Off vs  Los Angeles Def
2.78 GF
2.45 GA
30 Shots
31.2 Shots
36 PP
38 PK
Goaltenders
Los Angeles Shots Saves Save % W/L
Jack Campbell 145 134 0.924 2-0-1-1
Jonathan Quick 1761 1625 0.923 31-27-2-0
Anaheim Shots Saves Save % W/L
John Gibson 1833 1696 0.925 30-18-4-3
Ryan Miller 634 587 0.926 8-6-2-4
Offense Shots Goals PCT PP %
LA
ANA		 31.1
30.0		 2.9
2.8		 9.3
9.3		 21.0
17.8
Defense Shots Goals PCT PK %
LA
ANA		 31.2
33.4		 2.45
2.61		 0.921
0.922		 85.0
83.2
Offense Shots Goals PCT PP %
LA
ANA		 31.1
31.2		 2.95
3.03		 9.5
9.7		 17.9
16.1
Defense Shots Goals PCT PK %
LA
ANA		 32.5
33.6		 2.52
2.51		 0.922
0.925		 83.7
84.7
Offense Shots Goals PCT PP %
LA
ANA		 29.0
26.4		 3.40
3.20		 11.7
12.1		 35.7
22.2
Defense Shots Goals PCT PK %
LA
ANA		 28
30		 1.60
2.60		 0.943
0.913		 100.0
84.6
  Overall Home Away
LA
ANA		 41-37
41-36		 15-23
18-19		 26-14
23-17
  0 Days 1 Day 2 Days 3+ Days
LA
ANA		 9-4
7-3		 21-22
22-26		 7-8
7-4		 4-3
5-3
Over/Under Records
  Total Home Away
LA
ANA		 35-41
30-46		 18-20
16-20		 17-21
14-26

Injuries
Los Angeles Kings
Player   Status/Updated Notes
Jake Muzzin D Out indefinitely - Upper Body - 3/27/18 Muzzin suffered an upper-body injury and is on a week-to-week basis going forward.
Anaheim Ducks
Player   Status/Updated Notes
Kevin Bieksa D Late April - Hand - 3/16/18 Bieksa underwent surgery to remove scar tissue on his left hand and has been placed on injured reserve. He is expected to be out of action for two-to-five weeks.
Patrick Eaves RW Out indefinitely - Illness - 2/14/18 Eaves has landed on injured reserve as he has been diagnosed with a condition known as Guillain-Barre syndrome and is in danger of missing the remainder of the season.
Recent Meetings
Date Home/Away Line ATS
1/19/18 ANA 2 - LA 1 -1.5, 175/5.5 LA/U
1/13/18 LA 2 - ANA 4 -1.5, 264/5.5 ANA/O
11/25/17 LA 2 - ANA 1 (SO) -1.5, 196/5.5 ANA/U
11/7/17 ANA 3 - LA 4 (OT) 1.5, -268/5.5 ANA/O
4/9/17 ANA 4 - LA 3 (OT) -1.5, 188/5 LA/O
2/25/17 LA 4 - ANA 1 -1.5, 201/5 LA/P
2/19/17 ANA 1 - LA 0 -1.5, 226/5 LA/U
11/20/16 ANA 2 - LA 3 -1.5, 182/5 LA/P
11/1/16 LA 0 - ANA 4 -1.5, 245/5 ANA/U
4/7/16 LA 2 - ANA 1 -1.5, 252/5 ANA/U
Los Angeles Schedule/Results
NEXT 5 | Remaining Games
Date vs Last Meeting Line ATS Where Last Meeting
3/30/18 @ ANA L 1-2 1.5,-195/5.5 W/U ANA 1/19/18
4/2/18 COL W 7-1 1.5,-276/5.5 W/O COL 3/22/18
4/5/18 MIN W 4-3 (OT) 1.5,-239/5.5 W/O MIN 3/19/18
4/7/18 DAL L 0-2 -1.5,236/5.5 L/U LA 2/22/18
LAST 10 | Past Results
Date vs Score Line ATS SF SA PP PK
3/29/18 ARI W 4-2 -1.5,105/5.5 W/O 35 22 1/4 0/2
3/26/18 CAL W 3-0 -1.5,114/5.5 W/U 29 23 3/5 0/3
3/24/18 @ EDM L 2-3 -1.5,235/5.5 L/U 29 27 0/1 0/2
3/22/18 @ COL W 7-1 1.5,-276/5.5 W/O 35 30 1/2 0/3
3/20/18 @ WIN L 1-2 (OT) 1.5,-193/5.5 W/U 17 38 0/2 0/4
3/19/18 @ MIN W 4-3 (OT) 1.5,-239/5.5 W/O 30 27 1/2 0/1
3/17/18 NJ L 0-3 -1.5,206/5.5 L/U 38 28 0/6 0/4
3/15/18 DET W 4-1 -1.5,128/5.5 W/U 22 21 1/4 1/2
3/13/18 @ ARI L 3-4 (SO) -1.5,214/5.5 L/O 37 29 1/4 0/1
3/12/18 VAN W 3-0 -1.5,105/5.5 W/U 33 35 0/3 0/3
Anaheim Schedule/Results
NEXT 5 | Remaining Games
Date vs Last Meeting Line ATS Where Last Meeting
4/7/18 @ ARI L 0-2 -1.5,190/5.5 L/U ARI 2/24/18
4/6/18 DAL L 1-2 1.5,-206/5.5 W/U DAL 3/9/18
4/4/18 MIN W 3-2 (SO) 1.5,-241/5.5 W/U MIN 2/17/18
4/1/18 COL L 1-3 -1.5,244/5.5 L/U COL 1/15/18
3/30/18 LA W 2-1 -1.5,175/5.5 L/U ANA 1/19/18
LAST 10 | Past Results
Date vs Score Line ATS SF SA PP PK
3/27/18 @ VAN L 1-4 -1.5,105/5.5 L/U 24 30 0/2 0/1
3/25/18 @ EDM W 5-4 (OT) -1.5,190/5.5 L/O 38 32 0/2 1/4
3/23/18 @ WIN L 2-3 (OT) 1.5,-204/5.5 W/U 18 42 1/2 0/2
3/21/18 @ CAL W 4-0 1.5,-283/5.5 W/U 16 29 0/1 0/2
3/18/18 NJ W 4-2 -1.5,180/5.5 W/O 36 17 1/2 1/4
3/16/18 DET W 4-2 -1.5,120/5.5 W/O 36 30 0/2 0/5
3/14/18 VAN W 3-0 -1.5,109/5.5 W/U 37 32 1/6 0/2
3/12/18 STL L 2-4 -1.5,201/5 L/O 22 23 0/1 0/1
3/9/18 @ DAL L 1-2 1.5,-206/5.5 W/U 27 37 0/3 2/2
3/8/18 @ NAS L 2-4 1.5,-218/5.5 P/O 33 28 0/2 0/1
