All Games
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Florida(10) vs Nevada(7)
1st 3:20 1 2
FLA 26 - 26
NEV 23 - 23
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Florida Atlantic at Charleston Southern
1st 4:30 1 2
FAU 18 - 18
CHSO 28 - 28
Matchup | Preview 
St. Mary's(11) vs Villanova(6)
1st 20:00 1 2
SMC 0 - 0
VILL 0 - 0
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Kent St. at Louisiana Monroe
5:00 PM PT Record
KENT 22-10 (8-6 V)
ULM 18-15 (13-2 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Seton Hall(10) vs Wofford(7)
6:40 PM PT Record
HALL 20-13 (6-1 N)
WOF 29-4 (3-0 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Baylor(9) vs Syracuse(8)
6:57 PM PT Record
BAY 19-13 (1-2 N)
SYR 20-13 (1-3 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Minnesota(10) vs Louisville(7)
Final 1 2
MINN 38 48 86
LOU 33 43 76
Boxscore | Recap 
New Mexico St.(12) vs Auburn(5)
Final 1 2
NMSU 29 48 77
AUB 32 46 78
Boxscore | Recap 
Bradley(15) vs Michigan St(2)
Final 1 2
BRAD 35 30 65
MSU 34 42 76
Boxscore | Recap 
Northeastern(13) vs Kansas(4)
Final 1 2
NE 25 28 53
KU 37 50 87
Boxscore 
St. Francis (NY) at Hampton
1st 3:41 1 2
SFNY 24 - 24
HAMP 34 - 34
Matchup | Preview 
Abilene Christian(15) vs Kentucky(2)
1st 11:39 1 2
ACU 3 - 3
UK 18 - 18
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Fairleigh Dickinson(16) vs Gonzaga(1)
1st 16:10 1 2
FDU 4 - 4
GONZ 11 - 11
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
Montana(15) vs Michigan(2)
6:20 PM PT Record
MONT 26-8 (5-1 N)
MICH 28-6 (4-1 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Old Dominion(14) vs Purdue(3)
6:50 PM PT Record
ODU 26-8 (4-2 N)
PUR 23-9 (2-3 N)
Matchup | Preview 
Cal. State - Bakersfield at Cal St. Fullerton
7:00 PM PT Record
CSB 16-15 (5-9 V)
CSF 16-17 (9-3 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Yale(14) vs Louisiana State(3)
Final 1 2
YALE 29 45 74
LSU 45 34 79
Boxscore | Recap 
Vermont(13) vs Florida State(4)
Final 1 2
UVM 27 42 69
FSU 27 49 76
Boxscore | Recap 
Belmont(11) vs Maryland(6)
Final 1 2
BEL 40 37 77
MD 34 45 79
Boxscore 
Murray St.(12) vs Marquette(5)
Final 1 2
MURR 42 41 83
MARQ 35 29 64
Boxscore 