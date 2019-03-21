Sports News, Sports Scores: Orange County Register
News
News
Crime + Public Safety
Business
Politics
North OC News
Anaheim
Brea
Buena Park
Cypress
Fullerton
Garden Grove
La Habra
La Palma
Orange + Villa Park
Placentia
Santa Ana
Seal Beach+ Los Alamitos
Stanton
Tustin
Westminster
Yorba Linda
South OC News
Costa Mesa
Dana Point
Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
Irvine
Laguna Beach
Laguna Niguel + Aliso Viejo
Laguna Hills
Ladera Ranch
Lake Forest
Laguna Woods
Mission Viejo
Newport Beach
Rancho Santa Margarita
San Clemente
San Juan Capistrano
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Sports
Angels
Dodgers
Chargers
Rams
Ducks
Kings
Lakers
OC Varsity
Clippers
College Sports
USC
UCLA
MMA/Boxing
Soccer
OC Varsity
OC Varsity
Football
Basketball
Baseball
Softball
Soccer
Tennis
Volleyball
Recruiting
Swimming
Water Polo
Track and Field
Cross Country
Wrestling
Golf
Things To Do
Things To Do
Restaurant Reviews + Food
Movies + TV
Music + Concerts
Amusement Parks + Disneyland
Theater + Arts
Coast Magazine
OC Family
Home + Garden
Travel
Books
Best of Orange County
Sign Up For Newsletters
E-edition
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime + Public Safety
Business
Politics
North OC News
Anaheim
Brea
Buena Park
Cypress
Fullerton
Garden Grove
La Habra
La Palma
Orange + Villa Park
Placentia
Santa Ana
Seal Beach+ Los Alamitos
Stanton
Tustin
Westminster
Yorba Linda
South OC News
Costa Mesa
Dana Point
Fountain Valley
Huntington Beach
Irvine
Laguna Beach
Laguna Niguel + Aliso Viejo
Laguna Hills
Ladera Ranch
Lake Forest
Laguna Woods
Mission Viejo
Newport Beach
Rancho Santa Margarita
San Clemente
San Juan Capistrano
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Sports
Angels
Dodgers
Chargers
Rams
Ducks
Kings
Lakers
OC Varsity
Clippers
College Sports
USC
UCLA
MMA/Boxing
Soccer
OC Varsity
OC Varsity
Football
Basketball
Baseball
Softball
Soccer
Tennis
Volleyball
Recruiting
Swimming
Water Polo
Track and Field
Cross Country
Wrestling
Golf
Things To Do
Things To Do
Restaurant Reviews + Food
Movies + TV
Music + Concerts
Amusement Parks + Disneyland
Theater + Arts
Coast Magazine
OC Family
Home + Garden
Travel
Books
Best of Orange County
Men's College Basketball
Scores and Statistics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
MLS
NCAAB
NCAAF
More
Men's College Basketball
Scores & Matchups
Matchups
Injuries
Teams
Players
Statistics
Standings
Power Rankings
Polls
Odds
<<
March 2019
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
November
December
January
February
March
06-07
07-08
08-09
09-10
10-11
11-12
12-13
13-14
14-15
15-16
16-17
17-18
18-19
SCOREBOARD
|
Brackets
Scores Refresh:
Off
|
On
Wed, Mar 20
–
Thu, Mar 21
–
Fri, Mar 22
Choose Conference:
All Games
Top 25
American Athletic
America East
Atlantic 10
Atlantic Coast
Atlantic Sun
Big 12
Big East
Big Ten
Big Sky
Big South
Big West
Colonial Athletic Association
Conference USA
Horizon League
Sun Belt
Independents
Ivy League
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Mid-American
Mid-Eastern Athletic
Missouri Valley
Mountain West
Northeast
Ohio Valley
Pacific-12
Patriot League
Southeastern
Southern
Southland
Southwestern Athletic
Summit
West Coast
Western Athletic
Read Today's Roundups:
Previews
|
Recaps
All Games
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Florida(10) vs Nevada(7)
1st 3:20
1
2
T
FLA
26
-
26
NEV
23
-
23
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
Florida Atlantic at Charleston Southern
1st 4:30
1
2
T
FAU
18
-
18
CHSO
28
-
28
Matchup
|
Preview
St. Mary's(11) vs Villanova(6)
1st 20:00
1
2
T
SMC
0
-
0
VILL
0
-
0
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
Kent St. at Louisiana Monroe
Mar 21-
5:00 PM PT
Record
KENT
22-10 (8-6 V)
ULM
18-15 (13-2 H)
Matchup
|
Preview
Seton Hall(10) vs Wofford(7)
Mar 21-
6:40 PM PT
Record
HALL
20-13 (6-1 N)
WOF
29-4 (3-0 N)
Matchup
|
Preview
Baylor(9) vs Syracuse(8)
Mar 21-
6:57 PM PT
Record
BAY
19-13 (1-2 N)
SYR
20-13 (1-3 N)
Matchup
|
Preview
Minnesota(10) vs Louisville(7)
Final
1
2
T
MINN
38
48
86
LOU
33
43
76
Boxscore
|
Recap
New Mexico St.(12) vs Auburn(5)
Final
1
2
T
NMSU
29
48
77
AUB
32
46
78
Boxscore
|
Recap
Bradley(15) vs Michigan St(2)
Final
1
2
T
BRAD
35
30
65
MSU
34
42
76
Boxscore
|
Recap
Northeastern(13) vs Kansas(4)
Final
1
2
T
NE
25
28
53
KU
37
50
87
Boxscore
St. Francis (NY) at Hampton
1st 3:41
1
2
T
SFNY
24
-
24
HAMP
34
-
34
Matchup
|
Preview
Abilene Christian(15) vs Kentucky(2)
1st 11:39
1
2
T
ACU
3
-
3
UK
18
-
18
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
Fairleigh Dickinson(16) vs Gonzaga(1)
1st 16:10
1
2
T
FDU
4
-
4
GONZ
11
-
11
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
Montana(15) vs Michigan(2)
Mar 21-
6:20 PM PT
Record
MONT
26-8 (5-1 N)
MICH
28-6 (4-1 N)
Matchup
|
Preview
Old Dominion(14) vs Purdue(3)
Mar 21-
6:50 PM PT
Record
ODU
26-8 (4-2 N)
PUR
23-9 (2-3 N)
Matchup
|
Preview
Cal. State - Bakersfield at Cal St. Fullerton
Mar 21-
7:00 PM PT
Record
CSB
16-15 (5-9 V)
CSF
16-17 (9-3 H)
Matchup
|
Preview
Yale(14) vs Louisiana State(3)
Final
1
2
T
YALE
29
45
74
LSU
45
34
79
Boxscore
|
Recap
Vermont(13) vs Florida State(4)
Final
1
2
T
UVM
27
42
69
FSU
27
49
76
Boxscore
|
Recap
Belmont(11) vs Maryland(6)
Final
1
2
T
BEL
40
37
77
MD
34
45
79
Boxscore
Murray St.(12) vs Marquette(5)
Final
1
2
T
MURR
42
41
83
MARQ
35
29
64
Boxscore
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.